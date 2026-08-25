New York levels up funding for mental health 'clubhouses'

WXXI News

New York State recently announced a multimillion-dollar investment in the expansion of clubhouses, which are community hubs for mental health support.

As reported by WXXI's Noelle Evans, clubhouses serve people with mental illnesses like major depression, schizophrenia, PTSD, bipolar and mood disorders.

Some of its concepts challenge typical ideas about mental illness. We discuss how it works toward the goal of saving and improving lives.

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