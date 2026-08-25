New York levels up funding for mental health 'clubhouses'
1 of 4 — Jamie Comenale with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Jamie Comenale with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, August 25, 2026
Julie Williams / WXXI News
2 of 4 — Alex Baldassare
Alex Baldassare
Blooming Images / Provided
3 of 4 — Liz Breier
Liz Breier
Provided
4 of 4 — Philip Fleming.png
Philip Fleming
Provided
New York State recently announced a multimillion-dollar investment in the expansion of clubhouses, which are community hubs for mental health support.
As reported by WXXI's Noelle Evans, clubhouses serve people with mental illnesses like major depression, schizophrenia, PTSD, bipolar and mood disorders.
Some of its concepts challenge typical ideas about mental illness. We discuss how it works toward the goal of saving and improving lives.
Our guests:
- Liz Breier, chief advocacy officer for the New York State Office of Mental Health
- Jamie Comenale, chief program officer at East House
- Alex Baldassare, senior director of strategic growth at Fountain House
- Phillip Fleming, Hon. D.Div., board member at Fountain House and member of the Fountain House Clubhouse