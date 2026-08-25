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Connections
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Connections

New York levels up funding for mental health 'clubhouses'

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published August 25, 2026 at 2:10 PM EDT
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1 of 4  — Jamie Comenale with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Jamie Comenale with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, August 25, 2026
Julie Williams / WXXI News
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WXXI News

New York State recently announced a multimillion-dollar investment in the expansion of clubhouses, which are community hubs for mental health support.

As reported by WXXI's Noelle Evans, clubhouses serve people with mental illnesses like major depression, schizophrenia, PTSD, bipolar and mood disorders.

Some of its concepts challenge typical ideas about mental illness. We discuss how it works toward the goal of saving and improving lives.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
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Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams