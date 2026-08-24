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Connections
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Connections

Assemblymember Demond Meeks on the 2026-2027 NYS budget

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published August 24, 2026 at 3:50 PM EDT
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Julie Williams
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WXXI News
Demond Meeks with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, August 24, 2026
WXXI News

We continue our series of conversations with local state representatives about New York's 2026-2027 budget.

This hour, we're joined by Assemblymember Demond Meeks.

He shares his takeaways on legislation related to public safety -- including bills concerning 3D-printed ghost guns and domestic violence reduction -- housings, childcare, education, and more. He also answers your questions about state business.

In studio:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams