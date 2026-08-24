Assemblymember Demond Meeks on the 2026-2027 NYS budget

WXXI News

We continue our series of conversations with local state representatives about New York's 2026-2027 budget.

This hour, we're joined by Assemblymember Demond Meeks.

He shares his takeaways on legislation related to public safety -- including bills concerning 3D-printed ghost guns and domestic violence reduction -- housings, childcare, education, and more. He also answers your questions about state business.

In studio:

