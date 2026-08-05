CITY Magazine's 2026 'Rochester Ten'

WXXI News

"They always come back home."

That's how CITY Magazine editor-in-chief Leah Stacy describes CITY's 2026 "Rochester Ten" cohort. The annual list celebrates community members whose work and passions are creating positive change. As Stacy writes, some are Rochester natives, some are transplants, and some live in several places, but the Flower City is where "they want their work to be felt most."

We meet some of them this hour, and we welcome the team from CITY to discuss this month's issue.

In studio: