CITY Magazine's 2026 'Rochester Ten'
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(foreground) Leah Stacy, (background) Jacob Walsh, and Rafael Rodriguez with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, August 5, 2026
George Yeadon / WXXI News
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Leaphe Ferm
levvels / CITY Magazine
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Jenna Manetta-Knauf
levvels / CITY Magazine
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Max Kelley
levvels / CITY Magazine
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Nydia Padilla-Rodriguez
levvels / CITY Magazine
"They always come back home."
That's how CITY Magazine editor-in-chief Leah Stacy describes CITY's 2026 "Rochester Ten" cohort. The annual list celebrates community members whose work and passions are creating positive change. As Stacy writes, some are Rochester natives, some are transplants, and some live in several places, but the Flower City is where "they want their work to be felt most."
We meet some of them this hour, and we welcome the team from CITY to discuss this month's issue.
In studio:
- Leah Stacy, editor-in-chief of CITY Magazine
- Jacob Walsh, art director for CITY Magazine
- Rafael Rodriguez, photographer and filmmaker
- Leaphe Ferm, musician, artist, caregiver, and 2026 "Rochester Ten"
- Jenna Manetta-Knauf, owner of Bella Events Group and 2026 "Rochester Ten"
- Max Kelley, station manager at WAYO 104.3FM and 2026 "Rochester Ten"
- Nydia Padilla-Rodriguez, artistic director and founder of Borinquen Dance Theatre and 2026 "Rochester Ten"