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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

A new book tells the story of immigration, assimilation, and the personal stories of American Jews

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published July 17, 2026 at 2:39 PM EDT
Two people wearing headphones and eyeglasses sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has short dark hair and is wearing a black t-shirt with a bright yellow graphic; a balding man at right is wearing a blue button-down shirt, blue jeans and sneakers and is holding a book with a yellow cover, black writing and black-and-white photo.
Mary Hussong-Kallen
/
WXXI News
Nora L. Rubel with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, July 17, 2026
WXXI News

"The Settlement Cook Book" was published in 1901 and quickly became a kind of guidebook for Jews who had come to America.

In her new book, "Recipes for the Melting Pot: The Lives of The Settlement Cook Book," author Nora Rubel delivers a story of immigration, culture, and assimilation — all themes deeply relevant today.

She tells stories of food, noting that foods tied to Jewish culture (bagels, pickles) were not necessarily Jewish foods in other parts of the world.

We discuss the lessons that come from a cookbook that is now 125 years old.

In studio:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams