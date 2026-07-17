A new book tells the story of immigration, assimilation, and the personal stories of American Jews

WXXI News

"The Settlement Cook Book" was published in 1901 and quickly became a kind of guidebook for Jews who had come to America.

In her new book, "Recipes for the Melting Pot: The Lives of The Settlement Cook Book," author Nora Rubel delivers a story of immigration, culture, and assimilation — all themes deeply relevant today.

She tells stories of food, noting that foods tied to Jewish culture (bagels, pickles) were not necessarily Jewish foods in other parts of the world.

We discuss the lessons that come from a cookbook that is now 125 years old.

In studio:

