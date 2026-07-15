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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

What is patriotism in 2026?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published July 15, 2026 at 3:15 PM EDT
Five people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man front left has short brown hair and is wearing a bright blue polo shirt, khaki shorts and sneakers; a man front right has short dark hair, a dark beard and is wearing a light blue button-down shirt, brown pants and brown shoes; a woman back left is wearing a white hat, eyeglasses and a black sleeveless top; a man back right has very short dark hair and is wearing a beige polo shirt with white trim; a balding man at center is wearing eyeglasses, a blue button-down shirt, blue jeans and sneakers.
George Yeadon
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WXXI News
(foreground) Mark Assini and Nate Salzman, (background) Eve Elzenga and Adrian Hale with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, July 15, 2026
WXXI News

What does American patriotism look like in 2026?

According to a recent Gallup poll, patriotism hit a 25-year record low this year, with one-third of respondents saying they have extreme pride in their national identity.

What does it mean to be a patriot? Are Americans are living up to the country's ideals 250 years since its founding?

Our guests explore these questions and more.

In studio:

  • Mark Assini, retired, former Gates town supervisor, and former Monroe County legislator
  • Eve Elzenga, Rochester resident, humanist, and life-long activist
  • Adrian Hale, New York State Regent, civic leader, and U.S. Marine and combat veteran
  • Nate Salzman, member of Brighton Town Council and Democratic nominee for Brighton town supervisor

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Connections U.S. 250th
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams