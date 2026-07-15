What is patriotism in 2026?

WXXI News

What does American patriotism look like in 2026?

According to a recent Gallup poll, patriotism hit a 25-year record low this year, with one-third of respondents saying they have extreme pride in their national identity.

What does it mean to be a patriot? Are Americans are living up to the country's ideals 250 years since its founding?

Our guests explore these questions and more.

In studio:

