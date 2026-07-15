What is patriotism in 2026?
What does American patriotism look like in 2026?
According to a recent Gallup poll, patriotism hit a 25-year record low this year, with one-third of respondents saying they have extreme pride in their national identity.
What does it mean to be a patriot? Are Americans are living up to the country's ideals 250 years since its founding?
Our guests explore these questions and more.
In studio:
- Mark Assini, retired, former Gates town supervisor, and former Monroe County legislator
- Eve Elzenga, Rochester resident, humanist, and life-long activist
- Adrian Hale, New York State Regent, civic leader, and U.S. Marine and combat veteran
- Nate Salzman, member of Brighton Town Council and Democratic nominee for Brighton town supervisor