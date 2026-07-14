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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Is Congress too old?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published July 14, 2026 at 2:11 PM EDT
Three men sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has short grey hair and is wearing a blue tie and light blue button-down shirt; a man at center has short grey hair and is wearing headphones around his neck and a beige button-down shirt; a man at right has very short dark hair and is wearing headphones, eyeglasses and a black button-down shirt.
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
Mark Johns and Patrick Coyle with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, July 14, 2026
WXXI News

Is Congress too old? Some are asking that following the death of Sen. Lindsey Graham and the health questions surrounding Sen. Mitch McConnell.

The average member of the United States Senate is significantly older than the average American. Elected leaders commonly serve for decades.

Our guests discuss whether this is a benefit or a problem, and whether anything could be done to change it.

In studio:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams