Is Congress too old?
Is Congress too old? Some are asking that following the death of Sen. Lindsey Graham and the health questions surrounding Sen. Mitch McConnell.
The average member of the United States Senate is significantly older than the average American. Elected leaders commonly serve for decades.
Our guests discuss whether this is a benefit or a problem, and whether anything could be done to change it.
In studio:
- Patrick Coyle, chief of staff of the Rochester-Genesee Valley Area Labor Federation
- Mark Johns, Monroe County Legislator for District 8