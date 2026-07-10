Rochester native Barry Walters launches his book on LGBTQ music

Julie Williams / WXXI News Julie Philipp

"Mighty Real: A history of LGBTQ music, 1969-2000" is the culmination of Barry Walters’ forty years of writing for the Village Voice, Spin and Rolling Stone.

The book tells the story of music by and for the LGBTQ community, and how that music has influenced the music industry.

Walters, who came out in his own review of the Pet Shop Boys, will share personal stories and talk about his New York roots with guest host Julie Philipp.

Our guest:

