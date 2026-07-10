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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Rochester native Barry Walters launches his book on LGBTQ music

By Julie Philipp, Megan Mack, Julie Williams
Published July 10, 2026 at 2:24 PM EDT
A black and white photo of a man with short hair and a goatee standing in front of a wall of shelves filled with record albums. He is wearing glasses, a cardigan sweater, button-down shirt and tie.
Provided
Barry Walter
A woman with long blonde hair sits in front of a microphone in a radio talk studio and wears a light blue button-down shirt.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Julie Philipp

"Mighty Real: A history of LGBTQ music, 1969-2000" is the culmination of Barry Walters’ forty years of writing for the Village Voice, Spin and Rolling Stone.

The book tells the story of music by and for the LGBTQ community, and how that music has influenced the music industry.

Walters, who came out in his own review of the Pet Shop Boys, will share personal stories and talk about his New York roots with guest host Julie Philipp.

Our guest:

Connections
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams