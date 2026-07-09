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Connections
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Connections

Talking to young people about cannabis

By Julie Philipp, Megan Mack, Julie Williams
Published July 9, 2026 at 2:13 PM EDT
Four people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman front left has short brown hair and is wearing a sleeveless striped dress; a woman front right has shoulder-length blonde hair and is wearing a green shirt, white capri pants and striped flats; a woman back left has a tan headband holding back her long dark hair and is wearing a floral print short-sleeved button-down blouse; a man back right has short dark hair, a dark beard and is wearing eyeglasses and a green t-shirt with a white and green design.
1 of 2  — (foreground) Holly Russell, (background) Precious Brown and Chad Anderson with guest host Julie Philipp on "Connections"
(foreground) Holly Russell, (background) Precious Brown and Chad Anderson with guest host Julie Philipp on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, July 9, 2026
Don Perry / WXXI News
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2 of 2  — LYLA HUNT-1.jpg
Lyla Hunt
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A woman with long blonde hair sits in front of a microphone in a radio talk studio and wears a light blue button-down shirt.
Julie Williams
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WXXI News
Julie Philipp

The New York State Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) recently released its Listen and Learn Report.

It's a comprehensive look at how young people across New York are learning about cannabis, what they want to know, and how trusted adults such as parents, family members, guardians, teachers and mentors can better engage in meaningful, informed conversations.

Guest host Julie Philipp and her panel will explore it all.

Our guests:

Connections
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams