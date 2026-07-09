Talking to young people about cannabis
1 of 2 — (foreground) Holly Russell, (background) Precious Brown and Chad Anderson with guest host Julie Philipp on "Connections"
(foreground) Holly Russell, (background) Precious Brown and Chad Anderson with guest host Julie Philipp on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, July 9, 2026
Don Perry / WXXI News
2 of 2 — LYLA HUNT-1.jpg
Lyla Hunt
Provided
The New York State Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) recently released its Listen and Learn Report.
It's a comprehensive look at how young people across New York are learning about cannabis, what they want to know, and how trusted adults such as parents, family members, guardians, teachers and mentors can better engage in meaningful, informed conversations.
Guest host Julie Philipp and her panel will explore it all.
Our guests:
- Chad Anderson, vice president and co-founder of B.L.O.O.M. ROC
- Precious Brown, president and co-founder of B.L.O.O.M. ROC
- Lyla Hunt, director of public health and education for the New York State Office of Cannabis Management
- Holly Russell, M.D., associate professor in the department of family medicine at the University of Rochester Medical Center