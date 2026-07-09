Talking to young people about cannabis

Julie Williams / WXXI News Julie Philipp

The New York State Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) recently released its Listen and Learn Report.

It's a comprehensive look at how young people across New York are learning about cannabis, what they want to know, and how trusted adults such as parents, family members, guardians, teachers and mentors can better engage in meaningful, informed conversations.

Guest host Julie Philipp and her panel will explore it all.

Our guests: