Indigenous perspectives on the American Revolution

WXXI News

As the country acknowledges America's 250th birthday, scholars are re-examining different facets of U.S. history.

SUNY Geneseo is gearing up for a discussion about the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Local experts participating in the event say that authentic Indigenous perspectives are key to an accurate retelling of the Revolution and the 250 years of history that followed. We discuss those perspectives and the history with our guests.

In studio:

