© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Indigenous perspectives on the American Revolution

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published July 2, 2026 at 2:19 PM EDT
Four people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman front left has short brown hair and is wearing a floral patterned white t-shirt, black shorts and white sandals; a man front right has short grey hair and is wearing eyeglasses, a light blue button-down shirt and white pants; a man back left has short grey hair and is wearing eyeglasses and a beige button-down shirt; a man back right has a long dark ponytail and a dark goatee and is wearing a white t-shirt with a black picture on the chest.
Marty Wash
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Anna Kowalchuk, (background) Michael Oberg and Grandell "Bird" Hallett Logan with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, July 2, 2026
WXXI News

As the country acknowledges America's 250th birthday, scholars are re-examining different facets of U.S. history.

SUNY Geneseo is gearing up for a discussion about the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Local experts participating in the event say that authentic Indigenous perspectives are key to an accurate retelling of the Revolution and the 250 years of history that followed. We discuss those perspectives and the history with our guests.

In studio:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams