Indigenous perspectives on the American Revolution
As the country acknowledges America's 250th birthday, scholars are re-examining different facets of U.S. history.
SUNY Geneseo is gearing up for a discussion about the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
Local experts participating in the event say that authentic Indigenous perspectives are key to an accurate retelling of the Revolution and the 250 years of history that followed. We discuss those perspectives and the history with our guests.
In studio:
- Grandell "Bird" Hallett Logan, member of the Tonawanda Seneca Nation Snipe Clan and spokesperson for Tonawanda Seneca Nation STAMP
- Anna Kowalchuk, director of the Livingston County Historical Society Museum
- Michael Oberg, Ph.D., distinguished professor in the Department of History at SUNY Geneseo