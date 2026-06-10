Forever Wild: How to manage record crowds in the Adirondacks

Julie Williams / WXXI News Julie Philipp

The Adirondack Mountains are becoming an increasingly popular destination. We examine how this impacts the forest preserve, which the state Constitution requires to be kept “forever wild.”

Guest host Julie Philipp sits down with officials from the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation and the Adirondack Mountain Club to find out what is being done to manage the influx of visitors and how we can help protect this natural resource.

Our guests also talk about hiking safety and the Love Our New York Lands campaign.

Our guests: