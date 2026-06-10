Forever Wild: How to manage record crowds in the Adirondacks
1 of 3 — Sarah Mastro and Cortney Koenig Worrall with guest host Julie Philipp on "Connections"
Sarah Mastro and Cortney Koenig Worrall with guest host Julie Philipp on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, June 10, 2026
George Yeadon / WXXI News
2 of 3 — Katie_Petronis_5x7.jpg
Katie Petronis
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Josh Clague
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The Adirondack Mountains are becoming an increasingly popular destination. We examine how this impacts the forest preserve, which the state Constitution requires to be kept “forever wild.”
Guest host Julie Philipp sits down with officials from the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation and the Adirondack Mountain Club to find out what is being done to manage the influx of visitors and how we can help protect this natural resource.
Our guests also talk about hiking safety and the Love Our New York Lands campaign.
Our guests:
- Katie Petronis, deputy commissioner for natural resources for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation
- Josh Clague, forester and forest preserve and conservation chief for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation
- Cortney Koenig Worrall, executive director of the Adirondack Mountain Club
- Sarah Mastro, outdoor expo chair of the Genesee Valley Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club
- Mark Brand, forest ranger for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation