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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Forever Wild: How to manage record crowds in the Adirondacks

By Julie Philipp, Megan Mack, Julie Williams
Published June 10, 2026 at 2:39 PM EDT
Three women wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has long brown hair and is wearing a bright pink cardigan sweater over a black and white striped shirt; a woman at center has long blonde hair and is wearing a beaded necklace with a blue t-shirt; a woman at right has long blonde hair and is wearing a white long-sleeved shirt, tan pants and sandals.
1 of 3  — Sarah Mastro and Cortney Koenig Worrall with guest host Julie Philipp on "Connections"
Sarah Mastro and Cortney Koenig Worrall with guest host Julie Philipp on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, June 10, 2026
George Yeadon / WXXI News
A woman with shoulder length brown hair wears a pink blouse.
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Katie Petronis
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A smiling man with short grey hair and a grey goatee stands outside wearing a green button-down shirt.
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Josh Clague
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A woman with long blonde hair sits in front of a microphone in a radio talk studio and wears a light blue button-down shirt.
Julie Williams
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WXXI News
Julie Philipp

The Adirondack Mountains are becoming an increasingly popular destination. We examine how this impacts the forest preserve, which the state Constitution requires to be kept “forever wild.”

Guest host Julie Philipp sits down with officials from the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation and the Adirondack Mountain Club to find out what is being done to manage the influx of visitors and how we can help protect this natural resource.

Our guests also talk about hiking safety and the Love Our New York Lands campaign.

Our guests:

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Connections Environment
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams