Leigh Ann Henion on her book, 'Night Magic: Adventures Among Glowworms, Moon Gardens, and Other Marvels of the Dark'
1 of 2 — Marisa Riggi and Wayne Gall with guest host Julie Philipp on "Connections"
Marisa Riggi and Wayne Gall with guest host Julie Philipp on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, June 9, 2026
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI News
2 of 2 — Leigh Ann Henion
Leigh Ann Henion
Provided
While we sleep, the creatures of the nocturnal world work their magic.
In her book, "Night Magic: Adventures Among Glowworms, Moon Gardens, and Other Marvels of the Dark," New York Times bestselling author Leigh Ann Henion examines how forest logging, light pollution, and other human activities harm the diversity and habitats of animals and insects that depend on the darkness to navigate, hunt, and communicate.
Henion will be a guest of the Western New York Land Conservancy later this week, but first, she joins guest host Julie Philipp on "Connections" to discuss what humans can do to protect these creatures of the night — and how that protection can, in turn, preserve the health of the environment.
Our guests:
- Leigh Ann Henion, author of "Night Magic: Adventures Among Glowworms, Moon Gardens, and Other Marvels of the Dark" and "Phenomenal: A Hesitant Adventurer’s Search for Wonder in the Natural World"
- Marisa Riggi, executive director of the Western New York Land Conservancy
- Wayne Gall, Ph.D., retired entomologist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture