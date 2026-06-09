Leigh Ann Henion on her book, 'Night Magic: Adventures Among Glowworms, Moon Gardens, and Other Marvels of the Dark'

Julie Williams / WXXI News Julie Philipp

While we sleep, the creatures of the nocturnal world work their magic.

In her book, "Night Magic: Adventures Among Glowworms, Moon Gardens, and Other Marvels of the Dark," New York Times bestselling author Leigh Ann Henion examines how forest logging, light pollution, and other human activities harm the diversity and habitats of animals and insects that depend on the darkness to navigate, hunt, and communicate.

Henion will be a guest of the Western New York Land Conservancy later this week, but first, she joins guest host Julie Philipp on "Connections" to discuss what humans can do to protect these creatures of the night — and how that protection can, in turn, preserve the health of the environment.

Our guests:

