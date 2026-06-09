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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Leigh Ann Henion on her book, 'Night Magic: Adventures Among Glowworms, Moon Gardens, and Other Marvels of the Dark'

By Julie Philipp, Megan Mack, Julie Williams
Published June 9, 2026 at 3:06 PM EDT
Three people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has long brown hair and is wearing glasses and a beige vest over a light blue button-down shirt; a man at center has short grey hair and is wearing a light blue polo shirt with glasses on a cord around his neck; a woman at right has long blonde hair and is wearing a dark blue button-down shirt, beige pants and sandals.
1 of 2  — Marisa Riggi and Wayne Gall with guest host Julie Philipp on "Connections"
Marisa Riggi and Wayne Gall with guest host Julie Philipp on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, June 9, 2026
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI News
A woman with long blonde hair is wearing a black top, large gold leaf earrings and a black necklace and standing in front of a wood paneled wall.
2 of 2  — Leigh Ann Henion
Leigh Ann Henion
Provided
A woman with long blonde hair sits in front of a microphone in a radio talk studio and wears a light blue button-down shirt.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Julie Philipp

While we sleep, the creatures of the nocturnal world work their magic.

In her book, "Night Magic: Adventures Among Glowworms, Moon Gardens, and Other Marvels of the Dark," New York Times bestselling author Leigh Ann Henion examines how forest logging, light pollution, and other human activities harm the diversity and habitats of animals and insects that depend on the darkness to navigate, hunt, and communicate.

Henion will be a guest of the Western New York Land Conservancy later this week, but first, she joins guest host Julie Philipp on "Connections" to discuss what humans can do to protect these creatures of the night — and how that protection can, in turn, preserve the health of the environment.

Our guests:

Tags
Connections Environment
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams