The publishing puzzle: Local authors on how to reach readers

Julie Williams / WXXI News Julie Philipp

How difficult is it to publish a book? It's a nuanced question, especially when there are different avenues for aspiring writers to explore.

This hour, guest host Julie Philipp sits down with local authors to talk about what new writers face when they're trying to get their books in the hands of readers.

How do authors go about finding an audience? How can they attract the attention of agents? What about indie and self-publishing?

And what does it all mean for readers who are looking for new voices? Our guests discuss it.

In studio:



For information on the Flower City Poetry Fest 2026, click here.