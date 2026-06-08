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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

The publishing puzzle: Local authors on how to reach readers

By Julie Philipp, Megan Mack, Julie Williams
Published June 8, 2026 at 2:37 PM EDT
Three people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has a red beard and is wearing a baseball cap and a light blue button-down shirt; a woman at center has short brown hair and is wearing a bright yellow top; a woman at right has long blonde hair and is wearing a light blue button-down shirt, white pants and white shoes.
Mary Hussong-Kallen
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WXXI
Tyler Barton and Aries J with guest host Julie Philipp on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, June 8, 2026
A woman with long blonde hair sits in front of a microphone in a radio talk studio and wears a light blue button-down shirt.
Julie Williams
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WXXI News
Julie Philipp

How difficult is it to publish a book? It's a nuanced question, especially when there are different avenues for aspiring writers to explore.

This hour, guest host Julie Philipp sits down with local authors to talk about what new writers face when they're trying to get their books in the hands of readers.

How do authors go about finding an audience? How can they attract the attention of agents? What about indie and self-publishing?

And what does it all mean for readers who are looking for new voices? Our guests discuss it.

In studio:

For information on the Flower City Poetry Fest 2026, click here.

Connections
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams