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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Keeping fights out of Ontario Beach Park

By Julie Philipp, Megan Mack
Published June 5, 2026 at 4:13 PM EDT
Four smiling people wearing headphones sit around a table in a radio talk studio: A woman front left has long black hair and is wearing a gray polo shirt black pants, and white sneakers; a man back left is wearing glasses, a black hat, and an orange t-shirt; a woman back center has long dark hair and is wearing an orange t-shirt; a woman at right has shoulder-length blonde hair and is wearing a green collared shirt, white pants, and white shoes
Mary Hussong-Kallen
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WXXI News
(foreground) Shanterra Mitchum, (background) Freemonta Strong, and Yversha Roman with guest host Julie Philipp on "Connections" on Friday, June 5, 2025
A smiling woman with short blonde hair wearing a black turtleneck
Provided
Julie Philipp

Recent fights among teenagers at Ontario Beach Park and the Lilac Festival have local leaders looking for answers.

Guest host Julie Philipp sits down with Monroe County Legislature President Yversha Roman and representatives from Teen Empowerment to talk about safety concerns and possible solutions, stereotypes, and the realities related to why young people are behaving in dangerous ways.

Our guests:

Connections
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack