Keeping fights out of Ontario Beach Park
Recent fights among teenagers at Ontario Beach Park and the Lilac Festival have local leaders looking for answers.
Guest host Julie Philipp sits down with Monroe County Legislature President Yversha Roman and representatives from Teen Empowerment to talk about safety concerns and possible solutions, stereotypes, and the realities related to why young people are behaving in dangerous ways.
Our guests:
- Yversha Roman, president of the Monroe County Legislature, District 26
- Shanterra Mitchum, program director at Teen Empowerment
- Freemonta Strong, associate program coordinator at Teen Empowerment