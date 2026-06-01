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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Sharing life lessons across generations

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published June 1, 2026 at 9:36 PM EDT
Three smiling people sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has short blonde hair and is wearing glasses and a light blue top; a woman at center has long dark hair and is wearing a black top; a man at right has very short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a dark blue button-down shirt, jeans, and brown shoes
1 of 3  — St Johns 1.jpg
Sue Covel and Marie Kamin with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on June 1, 2026
Don Perry / WXXI News
Two girls and one woman smile at the camera: a girl at left has long curly dark hair and is wearing earrings, a necklace, and a black shirt; a girl at center has her blonde hair pulled back and is wearing glasses and a white tank top with black stripes; a woman at right has short light brown hair and is wearing glasses, a blue lanyard, and a green shirt
2 of 3  — Rafaela, Kate, Rachel.png
Rafaela Agi Maluli, Kate Hucko, and Rachel Hucko on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on June 1, 2026
WXXI News
Four smiling people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man front left is wearing a black baseball hat with a design, a maroon t-shirt with a graphic in white, jeans, and sneakers; a man back left has short gray hair and a gray mustache and beard and is wearing a blue button-down shirt; a woman back center has long dark hair and is wearing a black top; a man at right has very short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a dark blue button-down shirt, jeans, and brown shoes
3 of 3  — St Johns 2.jpg
(foreground) Daniel Santiago, (background) David Watkins, and Marie Kamin with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on June 1, 2026
Don Perry / WXXI News
WXXI News

What can young people learn from the wisdom of seniors? And what can older adults learn from students?

Two local programs are pairing young people with senior citizens so members of different generations can benefit from the other’s experience. We hear from participants about what they’ve learned from each other.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams