Sharing life lessons across generations
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Sue Covel and Marie Kamin with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on June 1, 2026
Don Perry / WXXI News
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Rafaela Agi Maluli, Kate Hucko, and Rachel Hucko on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on June 1, 2026
WXXI News
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(foreground) Daniel Santiago, (background) David Watkins, and Marie Kamin with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on June 1, 2026
Don Perry / WXXI News
What can young people learn from the wisdom of seniors? And what can older adults learn from students?
Two local programs are pairing young people with senior citizens so members of different generations can benefit from the other’s experience. We hear from participants about what they’ve learned from each other.
Our guests:
- Rachel Hucko, middle school music teacher at Allendale Columbia School
- Kate Hucko, seventh grader at Allendale Columbia School
- Rafaela Agi Maluli, seventh grader at Allendale Columbia School
- Sue Covel, resident at St. John's
- Marie Kamin, volunteer services coordinator at St. John's
- David Watkins, executive director of hospitality at St. John's
- Daniel Santiago, job coach at Edison Career and Technology High School