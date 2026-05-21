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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Rochester Cocktail Revival returns

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published May 21, 2026 at 3:17 PM EDT
Four people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman front left has long red hair and is wearing a white button-down shirt, beige sweater vest and grey pants; a man front right has very short dark hair and is wearing a white button-down shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes; a man back left has short dark hair and is wearing a dark jacket over a white shirt; a man back right is wearing a grey baseball cap and grey shirt; the men in back are looking at a piece of equipment on the table.
1 of 2  — (foreground) Leah Stacy, (background) Patrick Stetzel and Chuck Cerankosky with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
(foreground) Leah Stacy, (background) Patrick Stetzel and Chuck Cerankosky with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, May 21, 2026
Gary Pudup / WXXI News
A woman with long grey hair is wearing a denim jacket, green patterned shirt and black lace glove and is standing in a bar holding a drink.
2 of 2  — Caroline Pardilla
Caroline Pardilla
Provided
WXXI News

When Rochester had its first Cocktail Revival years ago, the organizers aspired to put Rochester on the nation’s cocktail map. The newest edition includes tastings, teachings, and artistic challenges.

We explore the growth of the event, even while fewer Americans are drinking alcohol.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams