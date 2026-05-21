Rochester Cocktail Revival returns
1 of 2 — (foreground) Leah Stacy, (background) Patrick Stetzel and Chuck Cerankosky with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
(foreground) Leah Stacy, (background) Patrick Stetzel and Chuck Cerankosky with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, May 21, 2026
Gary Pudup / WXXI News
2 of 2 — Caroline Pardilla
Caroline Pardilla
Provided
When Rochester had its first Cocktail Revival years ago, the organizers aspired to put Rochester on the nation’s cocktail map. The newest edition includes tastings, teachings, and artistic challenges.
We explore the growth of the event, even while fewer Americans are drinking alcohol.
Our guests:
- Leah Stacy, producer of Rochester Cocktail Revival and editor-in-chief of CITY Magazine
- Chuck Cerankosky, director of Rochester Cocktail Revival
- Patrick Stetzel, co-owner of Ziggy’s
- Caroline Pardilla, author of "Margarita Time" and digital content editor of Imbibe Magazine