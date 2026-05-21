Local Islamic leaders on the deadly San Diego mosque shooting
1 of 2 — Abu Saeed Islam with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Abu Saeed Islam with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, May 21, 2026
Gary Pudup / WXXI News
2 of 2 — Sareer Fazili
Sareer Fazili
Provided
A shooting at a mosque in San Diego has rocked the Islamic community.
We talk to local Islamic leaders about responding to violence.
Our guests:
- Sareer Fazili, former president of the Islamic Center of Rochester
- Abu Saeed Islam, former president of the Islamic Center of Rochester