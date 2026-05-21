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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Local Islamic leaders on the deadly San Diego mosque shooting

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published May 21, 2026 at 3:08 PM EDT
Two men wearing headphones and eyeglasses sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a bald man at left is wearing a bright blue long-sleeved shirt under a bright blue t-shirt with white lettering; a man at right has very short dark hair and is wearing a white button-down shirt.
1 of 2  — Abu Saeed Islam with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Abu Saeed Islam with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, May 21, 2026
Gary Pudup / WXXI News
A man with very short dark hair wears a blue plaid blazer, purple polka dot tie and white button-down shirt and leans against a white wall.
2 of 2  — Sareer Fazili
Sareer Fazili
Provided
WXXI News

A shooting at a mosque in San Diego has rocked the Islamic community.

We talk to local Islamic leaders about responding to violence.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams