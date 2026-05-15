'15 minutes saved my life.' How changes in stroke care are transforming lives

WXXI News

Time is of the essence when it comes to treating a stroke. A local man learned that earlier this year when he had a stroke in his home.

Josh Graves says his life was saved thanks to the University of Rochester Medical Center's Mobile Stroke Unit. On Friday, URMC is lifting the curtain on a new mobile unit.

Leaders say it will help improve the region's rapid stroke response capabilities, leading to even better outcomes for patients.

We talk with clinicians about how stroke care is changing, and we hear from Graves, who shares his remarkable story.

In studio: