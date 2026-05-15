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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

'15 minutes saved my life.' How changes in stroke care are transforming lives

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published May 15, 2026 at 4:05 PM EDT
Four men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a bald man front left is wearing a plaid button-down shirt, beige pants and brown shoes; a man front right has very short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a navy puffy vest over a white hooded sweater, blue jeans and sneakers; a man back left has short blonde hair and is wearing a white button-down shirt and red tie; a man back right has short grey hair and is wearing a white button-down shirt.
Mary Hussong-Kallen
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Josh Graves, (background) Adam Kelly and Tarun Bhalla with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, May 15, 2026
WXXI News

Time is of the essence when it comes to treating a stroke. A local man learned that earlier this year when he had a stroke in his home.

Josh Graves says his life was saved thanks to the University of Rochester Medical Center's Mobile Stroke Unit. On Friday, URMC is lifting the curtain on a new mobile unit.

Leaders say it will help improve the region's rapid stroke response capabilities, leading to even better outcomes for patients.

We talk with clinicians about how stroke care is changing, and we hear from Graves, who shares his remarkable story.

In studio:

  • Adam Kelly, M.D., professor of neurology at the University of Rochester Medicine Comprehensive Stroke Center, associate chair for teleneurology and regional programs, and director of the University of Rochester Medicine Telestroke Program
  • Tarun Bhalla, M.D., Ph.D., professor of neurosurgery at the University of Rochester Medicine Comprehensive Stroke Center
  • Josh Graves, stroke survivor

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams