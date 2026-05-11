The journalist who saw the AI threat coming

WXXI News

Back in 2014, James Barrat got mixed reviews for his book, "Our Final Invention: Artificial Intelligence and the End of the Human Era."

He was one of the first guests on "Connections," and he posed a scenario that might have seemed far-fetched at the time: What if AI surpasses human intelligence in the next decade?

Twelve years later, Barrat looks prescient, and he’s working on his next book.

We welcome him back to discuss how long he thinks the human era can still persist.

Our guest: