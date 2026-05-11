© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

The journalist who saw the AI threat coming

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published May 11, 2026 at 2:58 PM EDT
A man with short grey hair stands outside in front of trees wearing a blue blazer and white button-down shirt.
Provided
James Barrat
WXXI News

Back in 2014, James Barrat got mixed reviews for his book, "Our Final Invention: Artificial Intelligence and the End of the Human Era."

He was one of the first guests on "Connections," and he posed a scenario that might have seemed far-fetched at the time: What if AI surpasses human intelligence in the next decade?

Twelve years later, Barrat looks prescient, and he’s working on his next book.

We welcome him back to discuss how long he thinks the human era can still persist.

Our guest:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams