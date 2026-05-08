Vision Zero plan explores automated traffic enforcement
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(foreground) Erick Stephens, Luis Burgos, (background) Cody Donahue, and Mitch Gruber with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, May 8, 2026
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI News
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David Riley
Provided
The city of Rochester is exploring the return of traffic cameras. It’s part of the city’s Vision Zero initiative to eliminate traffic fatalities.
This month, the public is invited to give feedback on the subject. We explore the pluses and minuses with our guests:
- Mitch Gruber, co-chair of the ROC Vision Zero Committee and member of Rochester City Council
- David Riley, principal transportation specialist for the city of Rochester
- Luis Burgos, resident of North Clinton Avenue, among many other community roles
- Cody Donahue, co-executive director of Reconnect Rochester
- Erick Stephens, parent engagement specialist for the Healthi Kids initiative at Common Ground Health and proud Charlotte resident
To learn more about upcoming Vision Zero input meetings, please click here.