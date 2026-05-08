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Connections
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Connections

Vision Zero plan explores automated traffic enforcement

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published May 8, 2026 at 9:00 PM EDT
Five smiling people sitting around a table in a radio talk studio: a man front left has short dark hair and a dark mustache and beard and is wearing a yellow shirt, tan pants, white socks, and brown shoes; a man front center is bald and has a white mustache and beard and is wearing a maroon long-sleeved shirt, black pants, black socks, and black shoes; a man back left has short gray hair and is wearing a gray hoodie under a black jacket; a man back left has short brown hair and a brown mustache and beard and is wearing a light blue long-sleeved shirt; a man at right has very short dark hair and is wearing a purple and white plaid shirt, jeans, and brown shoes
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(foreground) Erick Stephens, Luis Burgos, (background) Cody Donahue, and Mitch Gruber with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, May 8, 2026
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI News
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David Riley
Provided
WXXI News

The city of Rochester is exploring the return of traffic cameras. It’s part of the city’s Vision Zero initiative to eliminate traffic fatalities.

This month, the public is invited to give feedback on the subject. We explore the pluses and minuses with our guests:

To learn more about upcoming Vision Zero input meetings, please click here.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams