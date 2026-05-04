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Connections
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Connections

The king comes to the United States

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 4, 2026 at 5:53 PM EDT
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Colin Coffey with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, May 4, 2026
Mari Tsuchiya / WXXI News
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Peter Linebaugh
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WXXI News

A popular protest slogan against President Trump is “no kings.” Last week, King Charles visited the U.S. and was feted at a lavish state dinner. Later, the White House social accounts shared a picture of Trump and Charles with the caption, “Two kings.”

So how should we put this visit in context? Does the monarchy still matter?

In studio:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack