The king comes to the United States
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Colin Coffey with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, May 4, 2026
Mari Tsuchiya / WXXI News
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Peter Linebaugh
Jeff Clark / Provided
A popular protest slogan against President Trump is “no kings.” Last week, King Charles visited the U.S. and was feted at a lavish state dinner. Later, the White House social accounts shared a picture of Trump and Charles with the caption, “Two kings.”
So how should we put this visit in context? Does the monarchy still matter?
In studio:
- Colin Coffey, dual U.S./U.K. citizen and local business owner
- Peter Linebaugh, author and scholar