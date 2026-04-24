Why Rochester City Council chose housing
Everyone agrees that the city of Rochester needs more housing. But an open parcel recently sparked debate in the community and on Rochester City Council.
Should it be housing? Open green space? Something else?
We've invited members of Council to discuss their votes on the project and their views on what the city needs.
In studio:
- Miguel Meléndez Jr., president of Rochester City Council
- Mitch Gruber, Ph.D., member of Rochester City Council
To read more about the city of Rochester's Zoning Alignment Project, please click here.