ICE detains local advocate; erosion of the Chimney Bluffs; plant trees!

WXXI News

It's our weekly news roundup.

We begin with the latest on a local farmworker rights advocate who has been detained by ICE and faces deportation to her native Mexico. WXXI's Brian Sharp and Veronica Volk explain.

Then, a conversation about climate and change. As Veronica Volk reports, erosion at the Chimney Bluffs in Wayne County is expected, but the formations have seen a remarkable amount of change in recent years. We discuss what the instability means — both for the bluffs and for similar local landscapes.

We end the week with a question: can planting trees truly save the planet? A variety of programs in the last number of years have called on Americans to plant trees. We explore what the science says and how the local chapter of the Sierra Club is helping people in our region contribute to New York state's goal of planting 25 million trees by 2033.



This conversation is part of WXXI's celebration of Earth Month. To learn more, please click here.