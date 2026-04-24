© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

ICE detains local advocate; erosion of the Chimney Bluffs; plant trees!

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published April 24, 2026 at 4:49 PM EDT
Three people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has short brown hair and is wearing a navy zip-up fleece over a light blue button-down shirt; a woman at center has long brown hair and is wearing a black and white turtleneck sweater; a man at right has very short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a beige jacket, blue button-down shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes.
1 of 2  — Brian Sharp and Veronica Volk with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Brian Sharp and Veronica Volk with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, April 24, 2026
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI News
Three men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has short grey hair and is wearing a red fleece vest over a green shirt; a bald man at center has a grey beard and is wearing glasses, a black fleece vest and green button-down shirt; a man at right has very short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a beige jacket, blue button-down shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes and is holding up a colorful poster.
2 of 2  — Daryl Odhner and John Kastner with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Daryl Odhner and John Kastner with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, April 24, 2026
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI News
WXXI News

It's our weekly news roundup.

We begin with the latest on a local farmworker rights advocate who has been detained by ICE and faces deportation to her native Mexico. WXXI's Brian Sharp and Veronica Volk explain.

Then, a conversation about climate and change. As Veronica Volk reports, erosion at the Chimney Bluffs in Wayne County is expected, but the formations have seen a remarkable amount of change in recent years. We discuss what the instability means — both for the bluffs and for similar local landscapes.

We end the week with a question: can planting trees truly save the planet? A variety of programs in the last number of years have called on Americans to plant trees. We explore what the science says and how the local chapter of the Sierra Club is helping people in our region contribute to New York state's goal of planting 25 million trees by 2033.

This conversation is part of WXXI's celebration of Earth Month. To learn more, please click here.

Tags
Connections Environment
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams