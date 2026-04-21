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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

‘Connections on the Road:’ The cost of diabetes on communities of color

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published April 21, 2026 at 4:47 PM EDT
Four people stand behind a table covered in headphones: a man at far left has short grey hair and is wearing glasses, a blue plaid blazer, navy sweater and blue pants; a woman at near left has short grey hair and is wearing glasses, a turquoise sweater and blue and yellow patterned scarf; a man at near right has short blonde hair and is wearing glasses, a navy sweater, white button-down shirt and khaki pants; a man at far right has very short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a grey plaid blazer and black button-down shirt.
David Griffin
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WXXI News
David Starks, Phyllis Jackson and Jamie Hayslip with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, April 21, 2026
WXXI News

According to the most recent CDC data, more than 40 million Americans are living with diagnosed or undiagnosed diabetes. That's 12% of the population.

While the condition is a growing public health issue — including in the Finger Lakes region — the burden of the disease is felt by some groups more than others. Research shows that Black and Latino Americans have higher rates of diabetes illness and mortality.

This week, Common Ground Health is publishing new data about the prevalence of diabetes in the region, the cost of the disease, and the toll it takes on minority communities.

In this special "on the road" edition of "Connections” at Common Ground Health in Rochester, we discuss the disparities and how to address them effectively.

Our guests:

To read the new report, "Spotlight: Diabetes in the Finger Lakes Region: Impacts, Inequities, and Prevention" from Common Ground Health-Finger Lakes Performing Provider System-Rochester RHIO, click here.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams