‘Connections on the Road:’ The cost of diabetes on communities of color

WXXI News

According to the most recent CDC data, more than 40 million Americans are living with diagnosed or undiagnosed diabetes. That's 12% of the population.

While the condition is a growing public health issue — including in the Finger Lakes region — the burden of the disease is felt by some groups more than others. Research shows that Black and Latino Americans have higher rates of diabetes illness and mortality.

This week, Common Ground Health is publishing new data about the prevalence of diabetes in the region, the cost of the disease, and the toll it takes on minority communities.

In this special "on the road" edition of "Connections” at Common Ground Health in Rochester, we discuss the disparities and how to address them effectively.

Our guests:



To read the new report, "Spotlight: Diabetes in the Finger Lakes Region: Impacts, Inequities, and Prevention" from Common Ground Health-Finger Lakes Performing Provider System-Rochester RHIO, click here.