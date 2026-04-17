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Connections
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Connections

A strange time for American Catholics

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published April 17, 2026 at 6:53 PM EDT
Three people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has short brown hair and is wearing a brown and beige patterned shirt; a man at center has short grey hair and is wearing a lavender button-down shirt; a man at right has very short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a purple and white plaid button-down shirt, jeans, and brown shoes
Mary Hussong-Kallen
/
WXXI News
Patricia Schoelles and Jamie R. Fazio with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, April 17, 2026
WXXI News

Pope Leo XIV says he is not afraid of the Trump administration.

That statement followed a series of public criticisms from the president and vice president. President Trump bashed Pope Leo over issues like war and crime. Vice President Vance claimed that the pope does not understand Just War Theory. But Pope Leo has remained steady, saying that he will speak truth wherever he goes.

It's a strange time for American Catholics. Our guests discuss it.

In studio:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams