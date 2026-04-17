WXXI News

Pope Leo XIV says he is not afraid of the Trump administration.

That statement followed a series of public criticisms from the president and vice president. President Trump bashed Pope Leo over issues like war and crime. Vice President Vance claimed that the pope does not understand Just War Theory. But Pope Leo has remained steady, saying that he will speak truth wherever he goes.

It's a strange time for American Catholics. Our guests discuss it.

In studio:

