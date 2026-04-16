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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

A 'compassionate response to immigration in our time'

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published April 16, 2026 at 4:37 PM EDT
Four people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman front left wears a pink headscarf, blue button-down shirt and pink pants; a man front right has very short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a grey button-down shirt, jeans and sneakers; a woman back left has short brown hair and is wearing a bright blue shirt; a bald man back right is wearing a blue police uniform.
Gary Pudup
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Esma Nacakgedigi, (background) Brigid Ryan and Ray Ruiz with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, April 16, 2026
WXXI News

What is a “compassionate” response to immigration? The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is participating in a community forum on the subject.

The Trump administration has said it expects local law enforcement to work side-by-side with ICE.

We discuss the subject with our guests, who are joining the Mercy Spirituality Center’s upcoming event.

In studio:

To learn more about the "Blessed are the Peacemakers" community panel, please click here.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams