A 'compassionate response to immigration in our time'

WXXI News

What is a “compassionate” response to immigration? The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is participating in a community forum on the subject.

The Trump administration has said it expects local law enforcement to work side-by-side with ICE.

We discuss the subject with our guests, who are joining the Mercy Spirituality Center’s upcoming event.

In studio:



To learn more about the "Blessed are the Peacemakers" community panel, please click here.