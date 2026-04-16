A 'compassionate response to immigration in our time'
What is a “compassionate” response to immigration? The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is participating in a community forum on the subject.
The Trump administration has said it expects local law enforcement to work side-by-side with ICE.
We discuss the subject with our guests, who are joining the Mercy Spirituality Center’s upcoming event.
In studio:
- Brigid Ryan, executive director of the Mercy Spirituality Center
- Deputy Ray Ruiz, community liaison for the Monroe County Sheriff's Office
- Esma Nacakgedigi, attorney and immigration services manager at Rochester Refugee Resettlement Services
To learn more about the "Blessed are the Peacemakers" community panel, please click here.