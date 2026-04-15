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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

The case for God from a former atheist

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published April 15, 2026 at 4:35 PM EDT
Two men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a bald man at left has a grey beard and is wearing a blue blazer with a blue button-down shirt; a man at right has very short dark hair and is wearing a blue button-down shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes.
George Yeadon
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WXXI News
Francis Spufford with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, April 15, 2026
WXXI News

Francis Spufford spent 20 years as an atheist and then drifted back to faith rather unexpectedly.

He’s an award-winning author of fiction and non-fiction. He made the case for God in his book, “Unapologetic: Why, despite everything, Christianity can still make surprising emotional sense,” and he continues to write on the theme.

So, is New Atheism on the ropes? We talk to a former follower of Hitchens and Dawkins about life, beauty, God, and more.

Our guest:

For more information on Francis Spufford's event with the Brockport Writers Forum, click here.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams