The case for God from a former atheist
Francis Spufford spent 20 years as an atheist and then drifted back to faith rather unexpectedly.
He’s an award-winning author of fiction and non-fiction. He made the case for God in his book, “Unapologetic: Why, despite everything, Christianity can still make surprising emotional sense,” and he continues to write on the theme.
So, is New Atheism on the ropes? We talk to a former follower of Hitchens and Dawkins about life, beauty, God, and more.
Our guest:
- Francis Spufford, writer
For more information on Francis Spufford's event with the Brockport Writers Forum, click here.