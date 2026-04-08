Iran's chances for a democratic future
The Trump administration has said it wants to see a new democratic government in Iran.
Our guest is a senior associate with the Democratization Policy Council, based in Eastern Europe. The council works on issues related to democratic movements around the world.
What does it say about the war in Iran? And what does American involvement mean for its global reputation, its relationship with NATO, and more?
We discuss it with our guest:
- Valery Perry, Ph.D., senior associate for the Democratization Policy Council