How can we fix America's child care system?

WXXI News

"I don't ever want to leave this work, but I could be driving an Amazon truck and making more money."

That's what a preschool teacher named Dan said during the production of a documentary called "Make a Circle." The film follows a group of child care providers as they care for kids, while also advocating to fix a system that they say is in crisis.

The film will be screened Wednesday night in Rochester and you can watch it on PBS Passport.

This hour, we're joined by the filmmaker and by local guests who discuss issues with the system, how to best provide for providers, and how New York State's investments in universal child care could help mitigate some of the challenges.

Our guests:



To learn more and to register for the "Make a Circle" screening and panel discussion, please click here.