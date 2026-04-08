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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

How can we fix America's child care system?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published April 8, 2026 at 5:23 PM EDT
Five people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman front left has curly blonde hair and is wearing a pink sweater, grey pants and black shoes; a woman front right has brown hair and is wearing glasses, a turquoise blouse, black pants and black shoes; a man at center has short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a light green button-down shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes; a woman back left has long blonde hair and is wearing a blue fleece jacket over a white shirt; a woman back right has shoulder-length brown hair and is wearing glasses, a black cardigan sweater and a black-and-white patterned blouse.
1 of 2  — (foreground) Ann Marie Stephan and Rachel Rosner, (background) Sarah Clark and Rose Shufelt with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
(foreground) Ann Marie Stephan and Rachel Rosner, (background) Sarah Clark and Rose Shufelt with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, April 8, 2026
George Yeadon / WXXI News
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2 of 2  — Jen Bradwell - Co-Director - headshot (1).jpg
Jen Bradwell
Provided
WXXI News

"I don't ever want to leave this work, but I could be driving an Amazon truck and making more money."

That's what a preschool teacher named Dan said during the production of a documentary called "Make a Circle." The film follows a group of child care providers as they care for kids, while also advocating to fix a system that they say is in crisis.

The film will be screened Wednesday night in Rochester and you can watch it on PBS Passport.

This hour, we're joined by the filmmaker and by local guests who discuss issues with the system, how to best provide for providers, and how New York State's investments in universal child care could help mitigate some of the challenges.

Our guests:

To learn more and to register for the "Make a Circle" screening and panel discussion, please click here.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.<br/><br/>Reach him at <a href="mailto:edawson@wxxi.org" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000017a-9b5e-d1df-a7fa-dfffdd1f0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1775161543623,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000017c-9927-dcdf-a97d-db2792350000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1775161543623,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000017c-9927-dcdf-a97d-db2792350000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;anchorable.showAnchor&quot;:false,&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;edawsonwxxi.org&quot;,&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attachSourceUrl&quot;:false,&quot;url&quot;:&quot;mailto:edawson@wxxi.org&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000019d-4fdc-dfd5-a3bd-fffd03b40000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000019d-4fdc-dfd5-a3bd-fffd03b40001&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">edawson@wxxi.org</a>.
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Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.

Reach her at mmack@wxxi.org.
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Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
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