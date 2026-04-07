'Wait Wait....' Comedian Paula Poundstone returns to Rochester

WXXI News

"The time for cowardice is over." That's according to comedian Paula Poundstone, who has been using her platform to share her take on the state of democracy.

The regular "Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me" panelist has been posting daily videos addressing President Trump, using humor to make social commentary. And she plays with her cats while doing it.

Poundstone will be in Rochester on Friday for a show at Hochstein Performance Hall, but first, she joins us on "Connections" to talk about using comedy to make a point.

Our guest:

