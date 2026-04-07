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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

CITY Magazine's "Growth" issue

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published April 7, 2026 at 4:59 PM EDT
Five people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman front left has long red hair and is wearing a green sweater vest, black shirt, black and green plaid skirt, black tights and black shoes; a man front right has short brown hair and is wearing glasses, a grey button-down shirt, black jeans and sneakers; a man at center has short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a plaid button-down shirt, jeans and sneakers; a man back left has curly dark hair and is wearing a black t-shirt; a man back right has a dark beard and is wearing glasses, a black knit cap and a black shirt; three of the people are holding up a magazine with a beige cover.
1 of 9  — (foreground) Leah Stacy and Patrick Hosken, (background) Jake Walsh and Roberto Lagares with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
(foreground) Leah Stacy and Patrick Hosken, (background) Jake Walsh and Roberto Lagares with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, April 7, 2026
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI News
A man with short dark hair and a dark beard is wearing a grey t-shirt.
2 of 9  — Tom DeBlase.jpeg
Tom DeBlase
Provided
A bald man with a grey beard wears glasses, headphones and a bright blue fleece. He is standing next to another man wearing glasses and a headset.
3 of 9  — DonStevens_Amerks-11.jpg
Don Stevens
Roberto Lagares / WXXI News
A bald man wearing headphones looks down at the ice during a hockey game.
4 of 9  — DonStevens_Amerks-7.jpg
Don Stevens
Roberto Lagares / WXXI News
A smiling man with short grey hair is wearing a red zip-up sweatshirt.
5 of 9  — Jim Mandelaro.jpg
Jim Mandelaro
Provided
Three disco balls hang in the air.
6 of 9  — 000050860004.jpg
Disco balls as seen at Flora
Erin Connorton / Provided
A man is deejaying.
7 of 9  — 000050870024.jpg
Brian Buttlet deejays at Flora
Erin Connorton / Provided
A woman sits in a barn surrounded by sheep.
8 of 9  — NorbutFarms-29.jpg
Kayleigh Moriarty at Norbut Farms
Roberto Lagares / WXXI News
A man with long brown hair stands outside wearing a hard hat, green hooded sweatshirt and black pants.
9 of 9  — NorbutFarmsPortrait-4.jpg
J. Michael Moore
Roberto Lagares / WXXI News
WXXI News

As crocuses push through ground still dusted by snow, now may be a time to reflect on what it takes to grow.

This month's edition of CITY Magazine is all about growth — and not just in the physical sense.

From growing a cultural and social scene, to personal growth, to the physical blooming of plants, we're joined by the CITY team to explore it all.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.<br/><br/>Reach him at <a href="mailto:edawson@wxxi.org" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000017a-9b5e-d1df-a7fa-dfffdd1f0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1775161543623,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000017c-9927-dcdf-a97d-db2792350000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1775161543623,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000017c-9927-dcdf-a97d-db2792350000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;anchorable.showAnchor&quot;:false,&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;edawsonwxxi.org&quot;,&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attachSourceUrl&quot;:false,&quot;url&quot;:&quot;mailto:edawson@wxxi.org&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000019d-4fdc-dfd5-a3bd-fffd03b40000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000019d-4fdc-dfd5-a3bd-fffd03b40001&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">edawson@wxxi.org</a>.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.

Reach her at mmack@wxxi.org.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams