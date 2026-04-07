CITY Magazine's "Growth" issue
1 of 9 — (foreground) Leah Stacy and Patrick Hosken, (background) Jake Walsh and Roberto Lagares with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
(foreground) Leah Stacy and Patrick Hosken, (background) Jake Walsh and Roberto Lagares with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, April 7, 2026
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI News
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Tom DeBlase
Provided
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Don Stevens
Roberto Lagares / WXXI News
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Don Stevens
Roberto Lagares / WXXI News
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Jim Mandelaro
Provided
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Disco balls as seen at Flora
Erin Connorton / Provided
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Brian Buttlet deejays at Flora
Erin Connorton / Provided
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Kayleigh Moriarty at Norbut Farms
Roberto Lagares / WXXI News
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J. Michael Moore
Roberto Lagares / WXXI News
As crocuses push through ground still dusted by snow, now may be a time to reflect on what it takes to grow.
This month's edition of CITY Magazine is all about growth — and not just in the physical sense.
From growing a cultural and social scene, to personal growth, to the physical blooming of plants, we're joined by the CITY team to explore it all.
Our guests:
- Leah Stacy, editor-in-chief of CITY Magazine
- Patrick Hosken, arts reporter for CITY Magazine
- Roberto Lagares, multimedia reporter for CITY Magazine
- Jake Walsh, art director for CITY Magazine
- Tom DeBlase, owner of Flora
- Sam Genovese, operations manager of Flora
- Don Stevens, longtime Amerks broadcaster, who is retiring after 40 years
- Jim Mandelaro, former Democrat and Chronicle sportswriter, freelance writer and author, and contributor to CITY Magazine