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Connections
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Connections

What is surveillance pricing?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published March 31, 2026 at 5:06 PM EDT
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1 of 2  — Jonathan S. Weissman and Rachel Barnhart with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Jonathan S. Weissman and Rachel Barnhart with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, March 31, 2026
David Griffin / WXXI News
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Surveillance pricing is the practice of using shoppers' personal data to set prices. It can be carried out in various ways, and in many cases, it’s legal.

But governments at many different levels are working to outlaw the practice — or at least severely restrict it. Our guests explain how it works and what they think should be done about it.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams