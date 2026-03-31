What is surveillance pricing?
1 of 2 — Jonathan S. Weissman and Rachel Barnhart with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Jonathan S. Weissman and Rachel Barnhart with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, March 31, 2026
David Griffin / WXXI News
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Pat Garofalo
Provided
Surveillance pricing is the practice of using shoppers' personal data to set prices. It can be carried out in various ways, and in many cases, it’s legal.
But governments at many different levels are working to outlaw the practice — or at least severely restrict it. Our guests explain how it works and what they think should be done about it.
Our guests:
- Rachel Barnhart, Monroe County legislator, District 17
- Jonathan S. Weissman, principal lecturer in the Department of Cybersecurity at RIT
- Pat Garofalo, director of state and local policy at the American Economic Liberties Project