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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Healing after child sexual abuse

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published March 31, 2026 at 5:22 PM EDT
Four people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman front left has very short grey hair and is wearing red glasses, a black sweater, black pants and black sneakers; a man front right has very short dark hair and is wearing a white button-down shirt, blue jeans and sneakers; a woman back left has short brown hair and is wearing glasses and a black and white blazer over a red blouse; a woman back right has long brown hair and is wearing a beige jacket over a black shirt.
1 of 3  — (foreground) Beth Bloom, (background) Kim Brumber and Rebecca Phelps with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
(foreground) Beth Bloom, (background) Kim Brumber and Rebecca Phelps with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, March 31, 2026
David Griffin / WXXI News
A photo of a young woman wearing a dress has been embellished with beads, paint, sequins and thread.
2 of 3  — Fly Free by Beth Bloom 10.5 x 13 inches Photo embellished with beads, paint, sequins and thread..JPG
Fly Free by Beth Bloom
Provided
A picture of a young girl has been ripped in half. The center of the picture is another photo. That photo is of a man with his arm around a smiling woman.
3 of 3  — Hanging by a Thread Kim Brumber 16 x 20 inches.png
Hanging by a Thread by Kim Brumber
Provided
WXXI News

Survivors of childhood sexual abuse say the Epstein case has led to more awareness of the issue.

We talk with local abuse survivors who say they have found peace through art.

They discuss the "Survivor's Art Project" and how healing from trauma can come in different forms.

In studio:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams