Healing after child sexual abuse
1 of 3 — (foreground) Beth Bloom, (background) Kim Brumber and Rebecca Phelps with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
(foreground) Beth Bloom, (background) Kim Brumber and Rebecca Phelps with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, March 31, 2026
David Griffin / WXXI News
2 of 3 — Fly Free by Beth Bloom 10.5 x 13 inches Photo embellished with beads, paint, sequins and thread..JPG
Fly Free by Beth Bloom
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3 of 3 — Hanging by a Thread Kim Brumber 16 x 20 inches.png
Hanging by a Thread by Kim Brumber
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Survivors of childhood sexual abuse say the Epstein case has led to more awareness of the issue.
We talk with local abuse survivors who say they have found peace through art.
They discuss the "Survivor's Art Project" and how healing from trauma can come in different forms.
In studio:
- Kim Brumber, owner of Conava Consulting and co-leader of the Survivor's Art Project
- Beth Bloom, retired peer support specialist
- Rebecca Phelps, trauma therapist with the Survivor's Art Project, survivor of interpersonal violence, and master's level clinical intern at Sustainable Wellness