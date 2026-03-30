Empowering Americans with hearing loss

WXXI News

Hearing loss is a growing public health crisis.

That's according to the Hearing Loss Association of America. The organization reports that more than 50 million Americans are affected by hearing loss, and there are many more people at risk.

This hour, our guests discuss what they want the public to know about navigating the condition, treating it, addressing some of the mental health and social factors tied to it. Our guests also share their personal experiences living with hearing loss.

This story is reported from WXXI's Inclusion Desk.

Our guests:

