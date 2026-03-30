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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Empowering Americans with hearing loss

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published March 30, 2026 at 4:25 PM EDT
Two men stand in front of a wall in a radio talk studio: a man at left has very short dark hair and is wearing a blue button-down shirt, blue pants and brown shoes; a man at right has short grey hair, a grey beard and is wearing a grey sweater vest over a pink button-down shirt, beige pants and sneakers.
1 of 3  — Peter Fackler with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Peter Fackler with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, March 30, 2026
Julie Williams / WXXI News
A smiling man with short brown hair wears a blue button-down shirt and navy blazer.
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Ira Rubenstein
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Barbara Kelley
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WXXI News

Hearing loss is a growing public health crisis.

That's according to the Hearing Loss Association of America. The organization reports that more than 50 million Americans are affected by hearing loss, and there are many more people at risk.

This hour, our guests discuss what they want the public to know about navigating the condition, treating it, addressing some of the mental health and social factors tied to it. Our guests also share their personal experiences living with hearing loss.

This story is reported from WXXI's Inclusion Desk.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams