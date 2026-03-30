Empowering Americans with hearing loss
1 of 3 — Peter Fackler with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Peter Fackler with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, March 30, 2026
Julie Williams / WXXI News
2 of 3 — Ira Rubenstein_PBS_SMT_Final Headshot.jpg
Ira Rubenstein
Provided
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Barbara Kelley
Provided
Hearing loss is a growing public health crisis.
That's according to the Hearing Loss Association of America. The organization reports that more than 50 million Americans are affected by hearing loss, and there are many more people at risk.
This hour, our guests discuss what they want the public to know about navigating the condition, treating it, addressing some of the mental health and social factors tied to it. Our guests also share their personal experiences living with hearing loss.
This story is reported from WXXI's Inclusion Desk.
Our guests:
- Ira Rubenstein, board chair for the Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA) and chief digital and marketing officer for PBS
- Peter Fackler, board member for the Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA) and the NY State Association of HLAA, past chair of HLAA and the NY State Association of HLAA, and long-time activist and member with HLAA, Rochester chapter
- Barbara Kelley, executive director of the Hearing Loss Association of America