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Connections
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Connections

RG&E talks billing

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published March 26, 2026 at 5:22 PM EDT
Three people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has short brown hair and is wearing a navy blazer, light blue button-down shirt and green-and-blue striped tie; a woman at center has short brown hair and is wearing glasses, a black blazer and white button-down shirt; a man at right has very short dark hair and is wearing a blue button-down shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes.
Julie Williams
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WXXI News
Chris Knospe and Trish Nilsen with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, March 26, 2026
WXXI News

"It's been cold out. Your bill may reflect that with increased energy use and higher market supply costs. We're here to help you understand why and what you can do next."

That's the language from a recent text many local RG&E customers received.

We sit down with RG&E leaders this hour. They can't answer questions about your specific bill, but they can talk about billing practices. They also address how the energy crisis is affecting what they do.

Our guests:

  • Trish Nilsen, CEO of NYSEG and RG&E 
  • Chris Knospe, regional manager of NYSEG and RG&E municipal, community, and business relations

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams