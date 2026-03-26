RG&E talks billing

WXXI News

"It's been cold out. Your bill may reflect that with increased energy use and higher market supply costs. We're here to help you understand why and what you can do next."

That's the language from a recent text many local RG&E customers received.

We sit down with RG&E leaders this hour. They can't answer questions about your specific bill, but they can talk about billing practices. They also address how the energy crisis is affecting what they do.

Our guests:

