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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

American history as the country turns 250 years old

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published March 26, 2026 at 5:33 PM EDT
Four people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman front left has long blonde hair and is wearing a black shirt, black pants and black shoes; a man front right has very short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a blue button-down shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes; a man back left has short grey hair and is wearing glasses and a brown plaid button-down shirt; a young man back right has short brown hair and is wearing a white polo shirt with blue stripes on the sleeves.
1 of 2  — (foreground) Beth Thomas, (background) Michael Oberg and Liam DeBono with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
(foreground) Beth Thomas, (background) Michael Oberg and Liam DeBono with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, March 26, 2026
Gary Pudup / WXXI News
A young woman with long brown hair is wearing glasses, a black jacket, white shirt and blue lanyard while sitting in a car.
2 of 2  — Myah LaFave
Myah LaFave
Provided
WXXI News

Only 18% of four-year colleges require a foundational course in U.S. history or government. That could help explain why American students fare so poorly on history exams.

With the country turning 250 years old, Geneseo history professor Michael Oberg is helping launch a new project: it pairs college students with historians to study both New York State history and the meaning of American independence.

Can it work? More ominously, what are the costs of a poorly educated society? We discuss it.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams