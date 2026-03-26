American history as the country turns 250 years old

WXXI News

Only 18% of four-year colleges require a foundational course in U.S. history or government. That could help explain why American students fare so poorly on history exams.

With the country turning 250 years old, Geneseo history professor Michael Oberg is helping launch a new project: it pairs college students with historians to study both New York State history and the meaning of American independence.

Can it work? More ominously, what are the costs of a poorly educated society? We discuss it.

Our guests:

