American history as the country turns 250 years old
1 of 2 — (foreground) Beth Thomas, (background) Michael Oberg and Liam DeBono with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
(foreground) Beth Thomas, (background) Michael Oberg and Liam DeBono with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, March 26, 2026
Gary Pudup / WXXI News
2 of 2 — Myah LaFave
Myah LaFave
Provided
Only 18% of four-year colleges require a foundational course in U.S. history or government. That could help explain why American students fare so poorly on history exams.
With the country turning 250 years old, Geneseo history professor Michael Oberg is helping launch a new project: it pairs college students with historians to study both New York State history and the meaning of American independence.
Can it work? More ominously, what are the costs of a poorly educated society? We discuss it.
Our guests:
- Michael Oberg, Ph.D., distinguished professor in the Department of History at SUNY Geneseo
- Beth Thomas, historian for the town of Bristol
- Myah LaFave, recipient of the 2026 Robert Gardiner Fellowship
- Liam DeBono, undergraduate at SUNY Geneseo and recipient of the 2024 Robert Gardiner Fellowship