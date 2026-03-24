NYS mandates climate change education. What will students learn?
1 of 3 — Don Haas and Orlando Marrero with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Don Haas and Orlando Marrero with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, March 24, 2026
David Griffin / WXXI News
2 of 3 — Joseph Henderson
Joseph Henderson
Provided
3 of 3 — Kelli Grabowski
Kelli Grabowski
Provided
What are students in New York State learning about climate change? What should they be learning?
The Board of Regents recently approved new standards for statewide climate change education. It's now required that K-12 students learn about the causes, effects, and solutions to the climate crisis.
New York is only the second state in the nation – following New Jersey – to have such a requirement. Our guests discuss what curricula may include and what the changes mean for teachers and students.
Our guests:
- Joseph Henderson, Ph.D., lecturer at the University of Vermont and member of the Saranac Lake Central School District Board of Education
- Kelli Grabowski, science teacher at Salamanca Central School District
- Don Haas, Ph.D., director of teacher programming at the Paleontological Research Institution's Center for Climate Change Education
- Orlando Marrero, Ed.D., director of STEAM for the West Irondequoit Central School District