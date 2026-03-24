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Connections
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Connections

NYS mandates climate change education. What will students learn?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published March 24, 2026 at 4:28 PM EDT
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1 of 3  — Don Haas and Orlando Marrero with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Don Haas and Orlando Marrero with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, March 24, 2026
David Griffin / WXXI News
A man with short dark hair and a dark beard is wearing a blue shirt and standing outside in the street.
2 of 3  — Joseph Henderson
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3 of 3  — Kelli Grabowski
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WXXI News

What are students in New York State learning about climate change? What should they be learning?

The Board of Regents recently approved new standards for statewide climate change education. It's now required that K-12 students learn about the causes, effects, and solutions to the climate crisis.

New York is only the second state in the nation – following New Jersey – to have such a requirement. Our guests discuss what curricula may include and what the changes mean for teachers and students.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams