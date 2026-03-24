NYS mandates climate change education. What will students learn?

WXXI News

What are students in New York State learning about climate change? What should they be learning?

The Board of Regents recently approved new standards for statewide climate change education. It's now required that K-12 students learn about the causes, effects, and solutions to the climate crisis.

New York is only the second state in the nation – following New Jersey – to have such a requirement. Our guests discuss what curricula may include and what the changes mean for teachers and students.

Our guests:

