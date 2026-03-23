Trump administration threatens broadcasters

WXXI News

FCC chair Brendan Carr recently said that many broadcast companies have their licenses up for renewal, and if they want to keep their licenses, they should change how they're covering the Iran war.

On social media Carr wrote, "Broadcasters that are running hoaxes and news distortions - also known as the fake news - have a chance now to correct course before their license renewals come up. The law is clear. Broadcasters must operate in the public interest, and they will lose their licenses if they do not."

Our guests discuss the implications of this kind of threat.

In studio:

