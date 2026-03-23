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Connections
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Connections

Trump administration threatens broadcasters

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published March 23, 2026 at 4:59 PM EDT
Three men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has short grey hair and is wearing a brown striped sweater; a man at center has short dark hair and is wearing a dark grey fleece over a button-down shirt; a man at right has very short dark hair and is wearing a white button-down shirt, jeans and brown shoes.
George Yeadon
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WXXI News
Gary Craig and Richard Dollinger with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, March 23,2026
WXXI News

FCC chair Brendan Carr recently said that many broadcast companies have their licenses up for renewal, and if they want to keep their licenses, they should change how they're covering the Iran war.

On social media Carr wrote, "Broadcasters that are running hoaxes and news distortions - also known as the fake news - have a chance now to correct course before their license renewals come up. The law is clear. Broadcasters must operate in the public interest, and they will lose their licenses if they do not."

Our guests discuss the implications of this kind of threat.

In studio:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams