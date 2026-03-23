The Octagon comes to the White House lawn

WXXI News

On President Trump's 80th birthday, the White House will host the first professional sporting event ever staged at the presidential residence.

Ultimate Fighting Championships (UFC) is staging UFC Freedom 250 — a celebration of not only the president, but the upcoming birthday of the United States.

Trump has become very close with UFC's Dana White, as well as other figures from both UFC and the so-called "manosphere." They include podcasters like the Tate brothers, the Paul brothers, and more.

We discuss the spectacle, the meaning, and the power of the manosphere in the Trump administration.

Our guest:

