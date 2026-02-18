'Travelpreneur' helps hundreds see the world

WXXI News

When a girls' trip failed to make it out of a group chat, a business was born.

Tarshia Shanai Franklin is one of the top-ranked travel agents in the world. She founded her agency, Sky High Society, after the aforementioned girls' trip became a solo trip and she decided to become a "travelpreneur." She has since helped hundreds of people see the world.

Throughout the month of February, WXXI News' Racquel Stephen is highlighting Black community members whose work may be under the radar but is making a big difference.

In part two of the series, we talk with Tarshia Shanai Franklin about her work, her travels, and what it means to pursue her passion. This conversation is part of WXXI's celebration of Black History Month.

Our guests:



To read Racquel Stephen's story on Tarshia Shanai Franklin, click here.