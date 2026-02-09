© 2026 WXXI News
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Is radio still relevant? Trust, access, and the future of news

By Veronica Volk,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published February 9, 2026 at 2:59 PM EST
Five people wearing headphones sit at a radio talk studio: a woman front left has long blonde hair and is wearing glasses, a red sweater and beige pants; a woman front right has long blonde hair and is wearing a black dress over a striped button-down shirt; a man back left has short grey hair and is wearing a black sweater; a man back right has short dark hair and is wearing a black blazer, white button-down shirt and red striped tie; a woman at center has long brown hair and is wearing a light grey shirt with dark grey pants.
1 of 2  — (foreground) Brenda Tremblay and Hannah Maier, (background) Mike Black and Julio Sáenz with guest host Veronica Volk on "Connections"
(foreground) Brenda Tremblay and Hannah Maier, (background) Mike Black and Julio Sáenz with guest host Veronica Volk on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, February 9, 2026
Mari Tsuchiya / WXXI News
WXXI News Director Randy Gorbman. After a 47-career covering stories big and small, Gorbman is retiring on March 28, 2025.
2 of 2  — Randy pictures for web/Gorbman_Randy_697--0010 2.jpg
In advance of World Radio Day, we take a hard look at the future of radio: from its role in building public trust; its value to underrepresented communities; and its unique power as one of the last free, accessible news platforms.

We also explore radio’s role in music discoverability and a shared space for storytelling and performance.

As audiences move to digital and private platforms, does terrestrial radio still matter? And what can radio’s greatest moments teach us about the future of the medium?

Guest host Veronica Volk leads a discussion with industry experts:

Veronica Volk
Veronica Volk is executive producer and director of podcast strategy for WXXI Public Media.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
