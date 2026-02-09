Is radio still relevant? Trust, access, and the future of news
1 of 2 — (foreground) Brenda Tremblay and Hannah Maier, (background) Mike Black and Julio Sáenz with guest host Veronica Volk on "Connections"
(foreground) Brenda Tremblay and Hannah Maier, (background) Mike Black and Julio Sáenz with guest host Veronica Volk on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, February 9, 2026
Mari Tsuchiya / WXXI News
WXXI News Director Randy Gorbman. After a 47-career covering stories big and small, Gorbman is retiring on March 28, 2025.
John Schlia
In advance of World Radio Day, we take a hard look at the future of radio: from its role in building public trust; its value to underrepresented communities; and its unique power as one of the last free, accessible news platforms.
We also explore radio’s role in music discoverability and a shared space for storytelling and performance.
As audiences move to digital and private platforms, does terrestrial radio still matter? And what can radio’s greatest moments teach us about the future of the medium?
Guest host Veronica Volk leads a discussion with industry experts:
- Randy Gorbman, freelance journalist and former director of news and public affairs for WXXI News
- Julio Sáenz, chief content officer for WXXI
- Mike Black, radio program manager for WXXI
- Hannah Maier, music director for The Route
- Brenda Tremblay, morning host and producer for WXXI Classical