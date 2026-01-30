© 2026 WXXI News
Monroe Ave. redesign; nursing job woes; Olympic gold medalist Chris Lillis

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published January 30, 2026 at 4:01 PM EST
Two men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has short dark hair, a dark beard and is wearing glasses and a black sweater; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a white hooded sweater, blue jeans and sneakers.
Celica Mabalot, a nurse from the Philippines, works as an operating room nurse in the cardiothoracic surgery unit at Rochester Regional Health in Rochester, N.Y. Mabalot is employed on an H-1B visa through the Greater ROC Global program, which recruits international nurses.
A person wearing a helmet, goggles and a white jumpsuit with black and purple patches is upside down in the air while on skis.
Chris Lillis before the Intermountain Healthcare Freestyle International presented by Stifel - Aerials Final on February 07, 2025 at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah.
Chris Lillis before the Intermountain Healthcare Freestyle International presented by Stifel - Aerials Final on Feb. 07, 2025 at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah.
Bristol Mountain Freestyle Coach, Johnny Kroetz, signals a skier to jump while turning on the air bubbles in the pond to cousion the landing at the Bristol Mountain water ramp.
WXXI News

It's a weekly news roundup with members of the WXXI News team.

First, deputy editor Jeremy Moule explains a major project in Brighton that's aimed at making Monroe Avenue safer and more efficient for pedestrians, drivers, and cyclists.

Then, the health care workforce has taken a hit due to high visa fees imposed by the Trump administration. That's according to reporting by health, equity, and community reporter Racquel Stephen. She joins us to discuss how a slow in recruitment of international nurses affects patients in our region.

We end the week with a conversation with Olympic gold medalist Chris Lillis. The Pittsford native is heading to Italy next month to compete in the men's aerials competition. He joins us from an Olympic training camp in Lake Placid to share what it's like to compete in the Olympic Games.

Our guests:

For more on young skiers pursing their Olympic dreams, you can read a piece by Brian Sharp and watch a video by Max Schulte here.

