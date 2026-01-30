Monroe Ave. redesign; nursing job woes; Olympic gold medalist Chris Lillis

WXXI News

It's a weekly news roundup with members of the WXXI News team.

First, deputy editor Jeremy Moule explains a major project in Brighton that's aimed at making Monroe Avenue safer and more efficient for pedestrians, drivers, and cyclists.

Then, the health care workforce has taken a hit due to high visa fees imposed by the Trump administration. That's according to reporting by health, equity, and community reporter Racquel Stephen. She joins us to discuss how a slow in recruitment of international nurses affects patients in our region.

We end the week with a conversation with Olympic gold medalist Chris Lillis. The Pittsford native is heading to Italy next month to compete in the men's aerials competition. He joins us from an Olympic training camp in Lake Placid to share what it's like to compete in the Olympic Games.

