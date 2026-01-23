© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Rochester crime falls; regional nursing home capacity falls; Bills fall to Broncos

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published January 23, 2026 at 3:02 PM EST
Two men sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has a brown beard and is wearing a green knit cap, glasses and a green shirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a beige blazer, black shirt and jeans.
1 of 4  — Gino Fanelli with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Gino Fanelli with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, January 23, 2026
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI News
Two people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has short blonde hair and is wearing a black turtleneck; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a beige blazer and jeans.
2 of 4  — Racquel Stephen with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Racquel Stephen with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, January 23, 2026
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI News
Two smiling men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has short brown hair and is wearing a green sweater over a white button-down shirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a beige blazer, black shirt and jeans.
3 of 4  — Scott Pitoniak with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Scott Pitoniak with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI News
A smiling man with short brown hair wears a salmon colored button-down shirt.
4 of 4  — Alex Simone headshot.jpg
Alex Simone
Provided
WXXI News

We're joined by public media reporter colleagues to explore some of the top stories in our region this week.

First, new data shows most, if not all, categories of crime fell in the city of Rochester in 2025. WXXI News' Gino Fanelli explains what the data means.

Then, there are fewer beds available in nursing homes across the nation, and as WXXI News' Racquel Stephen reports, the decrease has been more striking in the Finger Lakes region. She joins us to discuss what this means for patients and families, nursing home staff, and hospital systems in our area.

We end the week with a phrase..."Go Bills!" Bills fans have been up in arms since Saturday's loss against the Broncos.

From a controversial call to owner Terry Pegula's decision to fire head coach Sean McDermott, fans have thoughts.

We break it all down with longtime sports journalist Scott Pitoniak and multimedia reporter Alex Simone from Buffalo Toronto Public Media.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams