A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
What's next for public media; legislative priorities for people with disabilities; nationwide inclusion initiative

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published January 16, 2026 at 3:59 PM EST
We tackle stories and issues that have generated buzz this week.

What questions do you have about how federal funding cuts will affect public media, including WXXI? CEO Chris Hastings joins us to discuss the dissolution of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and what it means for PBS, NPR, and WXXI.

Then, Capitol News Bureau reporter Samuel King spoke with disability rights advocates during the first day of New York's legislative session. He explains their priorities as part of Dialogue on Disability Week.

Finally, you've likely heard about different Move to Include projects on WXXI throughout the week. Project manager Sarah Murphy Abbamonte talks with us about the depth and breadth of this national inclusion initiative and how it seeks to make programming more accessible for everyone.

Our guests:

You can learn more about Move to Include here.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
