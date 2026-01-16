What's next for public media; legislative priorities for people with disabilities; nationwide inclusion initiative

WXXI News

We tackle stories and issues that have generated buzz this week.

What questions do you have about how federal funding cuts will affect public media, including WXXI? CEO Chris Hastings joins us to discuss the dissolution of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and what it means for PBS, NPR, and WXXI.

Then, Capitol News Bureau reporter Samuel King spoke with disability rights advocates during the first day of New York's legislative session. He explains their priorities as part of Dialogue on Disability Week.

Finally, you've likely heard about different Move to Include projects on WXXI throughout the week. Project manager Sarah Murphy Abbamonte talks with us about the depth and breadth of this national inclusion initiative and how it seeks to make programming more accessible for everyone.

Our guests:



You can learn more about Move to Include here.