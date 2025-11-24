Zombie shopping malls: a look at modern retail
Veronica Volk and Brian Sharp with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, November 24, 2025
Julie Williams / WXXI news
2 of 2 — JB Headshot 2024.jpg
Jim Boscov
Provided
Boscov’s recently opened at Greece Ridge Mall, prompting all kinds of fascination and even some confusion. How is a chain store opening in the year 2025, when so many other stores are closing?
Black Friday used to include long lines of people waiting out in the cold, rushing in when the doors opened at 4 a.m. Things have changed.
This hour, we run down the list of the many stores that have closed in our region, and we talk to the CEO of Boscov's to find out how his chain is bucking the trend.
Our guests:
- Brian Sharp, investigations and enterprise editor for WXXI News
- Veronica Volk, executive producer and director of podcast strategy for WXXI Public Media
- Jim Boscov, chairman and CEO of Boscov's