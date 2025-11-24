© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Zombie shopping malls: a look at modern retail

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published November 24, 2025 at 3:55 PM EST
Three people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has long brown hair and is wearing a black shirt; a man at center has short brown hair and is wearing a grey fleece; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a green pullover.
1 of 2  — Veronica Volk and Brian Sharp with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Veronica Volk and Brian Sharp with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, November 24, 2025
Julie Williams / WXXI news
A man with short grey hair is wearing glasses, a navy blazer and a light blue button-down shirt.
2 of 2  — JB Headshot 2024.jpg
Jim Boscov
Provided
WXXI News

Boscov’s recently opened at Greece Ridge Mall, prompting all kinds of fascination and even some confusion. How is a chain store opening in the year 2025, when so many other stores are closing?

Black Friday used to include long lines of people waiting out in the cold, rushing in when the doors opened at 4 a.m. Things have changed.

This hour, we run down the list of the many stores that have closed in our region, and we talk to the CEO of Boscov's to find out how his chain is bucking the trend.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams