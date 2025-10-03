Fashion Week returns with an aim of addressing youth homelessness

WXXI News

It can feel jarring: high-end fashion on the runway, with a stated focus of helping children who can't afford clothes.

The founders of Rochester Fashion Week say they want to bring the best of fashion to the Flower City, while centering the needs of the most vulnerable.

Youth homelessness is rising in the United States, with a dramatic increase in the past twenty years. Our guests will discuss the crisis and the events coming up.

In studio:



To hear more conversations about Fashion Week Rochester and the Center for Youth through the years, visit our archive.