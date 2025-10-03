Fashion Week returns with an aim of addressing youth homelessness
From left to right: Elaine Spaull, executive director of the Center for Youth; Mark Cuminale, assistant director of counseling and RHY services, and youth leaders Myles Moses and Je'Nasia Harrell join WXXI's Evan Dawson for a conversation about youth homelessness and fundraising through Fashion Week Rochester.
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI
It can feel jarring: high-end fashion on the runway, with a stated focus of helping children who can't afford clothes.
The founders of Rochester Fashion Week say they want to bring the best of fashion to the Flower City, while centering the needs of the most vulnerable.
Youth homelessness is rising in the United States, with a dramatic increase in the past twenty years. Our guests will discuss the crisis and the events coming up.
In studio:
- Mark Cuminale, assistant director of counseling and RHY services at the Center for Youth
- Elaine Spaull, executive director of the Center for Youth
- Je'Nasia Harrell, youth leader at the Center for Youth
- Myles Moses, youth leader at the Center for Youth
