A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Fashion Week returns with an aim of addressing youth homelessness

By Evan Dawson,
Elissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published October 3, 2025 at 2:36 PM EDT
From left to right: Elaine Spaull, executive director of the Center for Youth; Mark Cuminale, assistant director of counseling and RHY services, and youth leaders Myles Moses and Je'Nasia Harrell join WXXI's Evan Dawson for a conversation about youth homelessness and fundraising through Fashion Week Rochester.
From left to right: Elaine Spaull, executive director of the Center for Youth; Mark Cuminale, assistant director of counseling and RHY services, and youth leaders Myles Moses and Je'Nasia Harrell join WXXI's Evan Dawson for a conversation about youth homelessness and fundraising through Fashion Week Rochester.

Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI
It can feel jarring: high-end fashion on the runway, with a stated focus of helping children who can't afford clothes.

The founders of Rochester Fashion Week say they want to bring the best of fashion to the Flower City, while centering the needs of the most vulnerable.

Youth homelessness is rising in the United States, with a dramatic increase in the past twenty years. Our guests will discuss the crisis and the events coming up.

In studio:

To hear more conversations about Fashion Week Rochester and the Center for Youth through the years, visit our archive.

