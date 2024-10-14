Previewing Fashion Week Rochester 2024
Fashion Week Rochester is coming soon.
We talk fashion trends and the current state of the industry with the next generation of designers in Rochester. Our guests also walk us through what you can expect on the runway next week.
Our guests:
- Elaine Spaull, co-organizer of Fashion Week Rochester and executive director of the Center for Youth
- Meg Mundy, chief fashion organizer of Fashion Week Rochester
- Natalie Rae, designer and owner of Panache
- Chris Sumner, fashion stylist