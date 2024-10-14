© 2024 WXXI News
Previewing Fashion Week Rochester 2024

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 14, 2024 at 2:58 PM EDT
Five smiling people sit around a table in a radio talk studio: a woman front left has long dark hair and is wearing a white sweater; a woman front center has long blonde hair and is wearing a blue jumpsuit with a brown belt and brown shoes; a woman back left has blonde shoulder-length hair and is wearing a black sleeveless dress; a man back center has short black hair, a grey beard, and is wearing a blue, yellow, and white blazer, a black t-shirt, and a gold necklace; and a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a blue hoodie under a blue plaid blazer, jeans, and sneakers
Mari Tsuchiya
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Natalie Rae, Meg Mundy, (background) Elaine Spaull, and Chris Sumner on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, October 14, 2024
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

Fashion Week Rochester is coming soon.

We talk fashion trends and the current state of the industry with the next generation of designers in Rochester. Our guests also walk us through what you can expect on the runway next week.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
