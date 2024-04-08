© 2024 WXXI News
Connections
Connections

Eclipse Day preview, part 2

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 8, 2024 at 5:59 PM EDT
Three people sit on a deck filled with radio equipment: A man at left wears headphones, glasses, a red Red Sox t-shirt, and jeans; a woman in the center wears a headphones, glasses, a black long-sleeved shirt and jeans; a young man at right wears a blue t-shirt that says "Beacon" and shorts.
1 of 6  — Jeremy Goldman, Valery Wald, and Judah Goldman
Jeremy Goldman, Valerie Wald, and Jonah Goldman
Scott Fybush / WXXI News
Two women with short blonde hair wearing eclipse glasses smile as they look up at the sky
2 of 6  — Colleen Dawson and Florence Panek.jpg
Colleen Dawson and Florence Panek in Cleveland, Ohio
The Dawson Family / Provided
Eclipse-themed cookies on a plate with eclipse glasses above the plate
3 of 6  — Eclipse cookies
Eclipse-themed cookies made by Rochester native Erin Vasicek
Erin Vasicek / Provided
A smiling man wearing a black sweatshirt sitting in front of a microphone
4 of 6  — Kelly Walker.jpg
Kelly Walker
WEOS
A smiling blonde woman wearing a blue and black top
5 of 6
Beth Adams
John Schlia / WXXI News
A bald man with a blonde beard wearing a blue striped polo shirt models eclipse glasses in a radio control room
6 of 6  — fybush-glasses.jpg
WXXI's Scott Fybush shows off his eclipse glasses in the station's control room
Scott Fybush / WXXI News

Connections focuses on the eclipse today, as we count down to totality.

Our guests this hour include eclipse chasers who set out for the path of totality from far away. We also talk to a restaurant owner about whether the weekend business traffic lived up to the hype.

Our guests:

  • Jeremy Goldman and Valerie Wald, eclipse chasers from New York City, who are in Rochester with their son, Judah
  • Colleen Dawson, eclipse enthusiast in Cleveland, Ohio
  • Erin Vasicek, eclipse chase originally from Rochester who now lives in Columbus, Ohio
  • Kelly Walker, WEOS “Morning Edition” host
  • Art Rogers, owner of Lento
  • Beth Adams, WXXI "Morning Edition" host
  • Scott Fybush, WXXI anchor and reporter, and member of the Rochester Eclipse Task Force
Connections Total Solar Eclipse April 8
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
