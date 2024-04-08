Eclipse Day preview, part 2
Connections focuses on the eclipse today, as we count down to totality.
Our guests this hour include eclipse chasers who set out for the path of totality from far away. We also talk to a restaurant owner about whether the weekend business traffic lived up to the hype.
Our guests:
- Jeremy Goldman and Valerie Wald, eclipse chasers from New York City, who are in Rochester with their son, Judah
- Colleen Dawson, eclipse enthusiast in Cleveland, Ohio
- Erin Vasicek, eclipse chase originally from Rochester who now lives in Columbus, Ohio
- Kelly Walker, WEOS “Morning Edition” host
- Art Rogers, owner of Lento
- Beth Adams, WXXI "Morning Edition" host
- Scott Fybush, WXXI anchor and reporter, and member of the Rochester Eclipse Task Force