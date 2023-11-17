© 2023 WXXI News
Should anonymity online be banned?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 17, 2023 at 3:05 PM EST
Republican Presidential candidate Nikki Haley says it's time to force people to use their real names online. Her proposal could lead to the end of anonymity, including on social media, where trolling is rampant. But free speech advocates point to a long history of protecting anonymous speech in this country.

Our guests discuss Haley's proposal:

