Should anonymity online be banned?
Republican Presidential candidate Nikki Haley says it's time to force people to use their real names online. Her proposal could lead to the end of anonymity, including on social media, where trolling is rampant. But free speech advocates point to a long history of protecting anonymous speech in this country.
Our guests discuss Haley's proposal:
- Aaron Terr, director of public advocacy for the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE)
- Gino Fanelli, investigative reporter for WXXI News