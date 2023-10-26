© 2023 WXXI News
Howard Maffucci, candidate for Monroe County Legislature in District 10

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 26, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT
Howard Maffucci on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Howard Maffucci on "Connections with Evan Dawson," on Thursday, October 26, 2023

We continue our series of conversations related to the upcoming election.

In the first half hour, we sit down with Howard Maffucci, a candidate for County Legislature in District 10. Maffucci discusses his background, experience, and his goals for the county.

In studio:

*Note: Maffucci’s opponent, Nancy Lewis, did not respond to invitations to join this discussion.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
