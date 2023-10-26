Howard Maffucci, candidate for Monroe County Legislature in District 10
We continue our series of conversations related to the upcoming election.
In the first half hour, we sit down with Howard Maffucci, a candidate for County Legislature in District 10. Maffucci discusses his background, experience, and his goals for the county.
In studio:
- Howard Maffucci, candidate for County Legislature, District 10
*Note: Maffucci’s opponent, Nancy Lewis, did not respond to invitations to join this discussion.