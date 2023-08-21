© 2023 WXXI News
What kinds of literacy education best help students achieve success?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 21, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT
(foreground) Shaun Nelms and Jeremy Smith, and (background) Valerie Marsh and Carol St. George on "Connections"
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Shaun Nelms and Jeremy Smith, and(background) Valerie Marsh and Carol St. George on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, August 21, 2023

According to the National Assessment of Educational Progress, only one-third of U.S. fourth graders were reading at or above proficient levels in 2022.
What kinds of literacy education best help students achieve success? It’s a question experts will address at a panel discussion Tuesday night, following the screening of a film called “The Right to Read.” The film examines the reading crisis in America.

This hour, we preview the event and continue our series of conversations about literacy instruction. Our guests:

  • Shaun Nelms, vice president of community partnerships at the University of Rochester, and professor and William & Sheila Konar Director of the Center for Urban Education Success at the Warner School of Education
  • Carol St. George, professor and director of the literacy teacher education program at the Warner School of Education
  • Jeremy Smith, executive director of Freedom Scholars Learning Center
  • Valerie Marsh, associate professor and assistant director of the Center for Urban Education Success at the Warner School of Education
